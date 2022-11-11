Not Available

Coordinates of Death is a 1985 Soviet-Vietnamese co-production directed by Samvel Gasparov and Nguyen Xuan Chan. Set during the Vietnam War (presumably during Operation Linebacker II in 1972), the film is about a group of Soviet sailors aboard the freighter Chelyabinsk who aid their Vietnamese comrades after their ship is sunk, interspersed with scenes depicting the brutality of Americans towards Vietnamese civilians as seen through the eyes of an actress named Kate Francis (a Jane Fonda analogue).