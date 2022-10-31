Cop vs. Killer

Enigmatic Dutch crime lord Mirko is always a step ahead of the national police team. When Mirko's gang are forced to kill Russian mob baron Jegor's cousin Oleg, the cops hope their time has come. Both sides resort to dirty tricks, testing loyalties and using the antagonists' daughters and independent pimp Aziz for blackmail, which makes several bloody victims.
|Marcel Hensema
|Frank
|Kees Boot
|Rob
|Manoushka Zeegelaar-Breeveld
|Karin
|Sytske van der Ster
|Julia
|Mads Wittermans
|Edwin
|Valerie Pos
|Chantal
