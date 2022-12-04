Not Available

Copperbeak is inspired by a true story. On a winter night, on a farm in the heart of Tuscany, a gander named Ottorino defended a chicken coop from a fox attack and lost his beak in the fight, risking certain death. Thanks to the inventiveness of a veterinarian, Otto survived. Instead of a beak, a copper prosthesis was implanted in its place. The gander was celebrated by all the animals in the farm as an example of strength and courage, with a new superhero name: Copperbeak. But what would happen if we interviewed the fox and the other animals to have their point of view? It would turn out that Otto is not really a hero after all. But there is always time to prove your courage and become one.