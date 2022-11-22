Core Fusion Body Sculpt

Not Available

A quarter of a million people have transformed their bodies at exhale, the exclusive mind/body spa with locations around the US. Now you can get the same results at home with workouts from Core Fusion creators Fred DeVito and Elisabeth Halfpapp. Body Sculpt tones and sculpts your deepest, most hard-to-reach muscles so it's more efficient and effective than traditional strength training. Using your own body weight as resistance, five 10-minute workouts build a strong core, develop washboard abs, give you better posture, and shape a tighter, firmer backside. To make the most of this program, you'll need small hand weights