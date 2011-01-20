Corman's World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel

Chronicles the six-decade career of the U.S. film industry's most diverse, dogged and resourceful low-budget producer-director-entrepeneur, painting the soft-spoken Roger Corman as an indie cinema trailbrazer as well as an extraordinary conduit for new talent.
|Martin Scorsese
|Himself - Filmmaker
|Gary J. Tunnicliffe
|Himself - Makeup Designer
|Robert De Niro
|Himself - Actor
|Frances Doel
|Herself - Screenwriter
|Quentin Tarantino
|Himself - Filmmaker
|Julie Corman
|Herself - Corman's Wife - Producer
