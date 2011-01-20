2011

Corman's World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 20th, 2011

Studio

Gallant Films

Chronicles the six-decade career of the U.S. film industry's most diverse, dogged and resourceful low-budget producer-director-entrepeneur, painting the soft-spoken Roger Corman as an indie cinema trailbrazer as well as an extraordinary conduit for new talent.

Cast

Martin ScorseseHimself - Filmmaker
Gary J. TunnicliffeHimself - Makeup Designer
Robert De NiroHimself - Actor
Frances DoelHerself - Screenwriter
Quentin TarantinoHimself - Filmmaker
Julie CormanHerself - Corman's Wife - Producer

