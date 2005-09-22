Set in a 19th-century european village, this stop-motion animation feature follows the story of Victor, a young man whisked away to the underworld and wed to a mysterious corpse bride, while his real bride Victoria waits bereft in the land of the living.
|Johnny Depp
|Victor Van Dort (Voice)
|Helena Bonham Carter
|Corpse Bride (voice)
|Emily Watson
|Victoria Everglot (voice)
|Tracey Ullman
|Nell Van Dort \ Hildegarde(voice)
|Christopher Lee
|Pastor Galswells (voice)
|Danny Elfman
|Bonejangles (voice)
