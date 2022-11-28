Corralito, Una Voz en el Interior

Not Available

The deepness of life in a small town expressed with humility and simplicity. The relationship between rural and cultural as a bridge to human values, great appreciation of what once was and what still is, and is not. Loneliness, sadness, abandonment. People anchored in a desired past they are so grateful for. In this nostalgia there is no future in sight, only resignation with a taste of fear for modernity, perhaps full of threats. Progress, here, didn’t do much good. Reflections of a culture in retreat in the residual interior of Argentina, that vast and prodigal Pampa that no longer exists, and won’t ever again. Simple thoughts about small lives, so deep that they can represent humanity.