Corridors of Blood

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Producers Associates

An 1840s British surgeon, experiments with anesthetic gases in an effort to make surgery pain-free. While doing so, his demonstration before a panel of his peers ends in a horrific mishap with his patient awakening under the knife; he is forced to leave his position in disgrace. To complicate matters, he becomes addicted to the gases and gets involved with a gang of criminals, led by Black Ben and his henchman Resurrection Joe.

Cast

Boris KarloffDr. Thomas Bolton
Betta St. JohnSusan
Christopher LeeResurrection Joe
Finlay CurrieSupt. Charles Matheson
Adrienne CorriRachel
Francis de WolffBlack Ben

Images