Corridors of Blood

An 1840s British surgeon, experiments with anesthetic gases in an effort to make surgery pain-free. While doing so, his demonstration before a panel of his peers ends in a horrific mishap with his patient awakening under the knife; he is forced to leave his position in disgrace. To complicate matters, he becomes addicted to the gases and gets involved with a gang of criminals, led by Black Ben and his henchman Resurrection Joe.
|Boris Karloff
|Dr. Thomas Bolton
|Betta St. John
|Susan
|Christopher Lee
|Resurrection Joe
|Finlay Currie
|Supt. Charles Matheson
|Adrienne Corri
|Rachel
|Francis de Wolff
|Black Ben
