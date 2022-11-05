Not Available

In Barcelona, Anna is a tour guide working on her monologue, in which she's a Communist housewife whose lesbian neighbor is an object of curiosity. She's sent an audition tape to San Francisco's Another Stage. While giving a tour, she meets Montserrat, American, Jewish, teaching in Barcelona and unhappy with her job. Montserrat, claiming "I'm not a lesbian," approaches Anna; they start a relationship, and with occasional trips to the Costa Brava, it becomes a romance. Anna helps Montserrat find another job, but it's in the States. Their parting seems inevitable. They take a last trip to the Costa Brava and keep praying. Does God have a miracle in store?