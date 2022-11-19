Cotto vs Margarito II

Not Available

Miguel Cotto lived up to his promise. At the final news conference, Cotto warned Antonio Margarito, "I'm going to slap you like a little girl." I'm pretty sure Cotto hits harder than most little girls, and Margarito would probably agree. Cotto dominated for most of the match, and eventually won on a technical knockout in nine rounds. As with all boxing matches, there are plenty of things to be learned about each fighter. As a result, I have compiled a list of four things we learned from Saturday night. Feel free to let me know what you think about the list, or the fight itself