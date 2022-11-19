Not Available

Cotto vs Margarito II

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Miguel Cotto lived up to his promise. At the final news conference, Cotto warned Antonio Margarito, "I'm going to slap you like a little girl." I'm pretty sure Cotto hits harder than most little girls, and Margarito would probably agree. Cotto dominated for most of the match, and eventually won on a technical knockout in nine rounds. As with all boxing matches, there are plenty of things to be learned about each fighter. As a result, I have compiled a list of four things we learned from Saturday night. Feel free to let me know what you think about the list, or the fight itself

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images