Cougar Club

When Spence and Hogan graduate from college, life is bleak. They have to work for heinous divorce lawyers that torture them. Spence has a girlfriend from hell and Hogan just wants to start his life already. As luck would have it, our two young men are presented with an opportunity, they develop a club of young men devoted to the older woman, the "Cougar" if you will.
|Joe Mantegna
|Mr Stack
|Jason Jurman
|Spence Holmes
|Carrie Fisher
|Gladys Goodbey
|Izabella Scorupco
|Paige Stack
|Faye Dunaway
|Edith Birnbaum
|Kaley Cuoco
|Amanda
View Full Cast >