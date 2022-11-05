1936

Country Gentlemen

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 7th, 1936

Studio

Not Available

After being run out of town after town for trying to sell worthless stock, two con artists breeze into the small town of Chesterville, where they find themselves accused of kidnapping a young boy to whom they offered a ride. When that misunderstanding is cleared up, the two conmen hatch a plot to unload all their worthless paper on the gullible citizens of Chesterville.

Cast

Chic JohnsonCharles Watson, aka Charlie 'Chubby' Williams
Joyce ComptonGertie
Lila LeeMrs. Louise Heath
Pierre WatkinMr. Grayson
Donald KirkeMr. Martin
Ray CorriganBriggs

