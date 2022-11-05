Country Gentlemen

After being run out of town after town for trying to sell worthless stock, two con artists breeze into the small town of Chesterville, where they find themselves accused of kidnapping a young boy to whom they offered a ride. When that misunderstanding is cleared up, the two conmen hatch a plot to unload all their worthless paper on the gullible citizens of Chesterville.
|Chic Johnson
|Charles Watson, aka Charlie 'Chubby' Williams
|Joyce Compton
|Gertie
|Lila Lee
|Mrs. Louise Heath
|Pierre Watkin
|Mr. Grayson
|Donald Kirke
|Mr. Martin
|Ray Corrigan
|Briggs
