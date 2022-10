Not Available

Yoo-Suk (Ju-hyuk Kim) looks for a girlfriend who disappeared. Ae-Yeon (Yun-ji Lee) has a fake diamond which her ex-boyfriend gave to her. Ae-Yeon was dumped by her ex boyfriend. Byung-Chan (Kong Hyung-Jin) does not believe in love. Bok-Nam (Oh Jung-Se) is in love with a friend of a friend.