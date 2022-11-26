Not Available

Courage the Cowardly Dog is an American animated horror comedy television series created by John R. Dilworth for Cartoon Network and the eighth of the Cartoon Cartoons. It was produced by Dilworth's own animation studio at Stretch Films and distributed by Warner Bros. The title character is a pink, anthropomorphic dog who lives with an elderly couple in a farmhouse in the middle of "Nowhere". In each episode, the trio are thrown into bizarre and frequently disturbing misadventures, often involving the paranormal or supernatural. The series is known for its dark, surreal humor and atmosphere.