A sewerage worker's dead body is found inside a manhole in Mumbai. An ageing folk singer is tried in court on charges of abetment of suicide. He is accused of performing an inflammatory song which might have incited the worker to commit the act. As the trial unfolds, the personal lives of the lawyers and the judge involved in the case are observed outside the court.
|Usha Bane
|Sharmila Pawar
|Vivek Gomber
|Vinay Vora
|Pradeep Joshi
|Judge
|Geetanjali Kulkarni
|Public Prosecutor
|Shirish Pawar
|Subodh
|Vira Sathidar
|Narayan Kamble
