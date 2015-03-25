2015

Court

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 25th, 2015

Studio

Zoo Entertainment

A sewerage worker's dead body is found inside a manhole in Mumbai. An ageing folk singer is tried in court on charges of abetment of suicide. He is accused of performing an inflammatory song which might have incited the worker to commit the act. As the trial unfolds, the personal lives of the lawyers and the judge involved in the case are observed outside the court.

Cast

Usha BaneSharmila Pawar
Vivek GomberVinay Vora
Pradeep JoshiJudge
Geetanjali KulkarniPublic Prosecutor
Shirish PawarSubodh
Vira SathidarNarayan Kamble

