From HBO Sports and the Bill Simmons Media Group comes Courtside at the NBA Finals, an unscripted one-hour special chronicling the sights and sounds of the 2018 NBA Finals. Courtside at the NBA Finals airs Tuesday, June 19 at 9 PM ET/PT, with Bill Simmons serving as executive producer. Debuting just days after the conclusion of the 72nd edition of The Finals, the show will provide viewers with an inside look at the NBA’s championship series, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors compete on the biggest stage of the basketball season. “This show will give our subscribers a first-hand look at the nuances of each victory and defeat,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president, HBO Sports. “We are privileged to team up with the NBA and Bill Simmons for this unique presentation.” Courtside at the NBA Finals is executive produced by Bill Simmons, founder of the Bill Simmons Media Group. Simmons last collaborated with HBO on the documentary film Andre the Giant.