When someone is murdered on New Year's Eve, the prime suspect is Valerie Maas, a church-going home-maker whose life unravels when she discovers that her husband of many years has been leading a double life. Her strength of character and faith keep her going as the revelation of her husband's betrayal threatens to destroy all that they have known.
|Razaaq Adoti
|Dutch Mass (as Raz Adoti)
|Vivica A. Fox
|Zahara Milton
|Leon Robinson
|Ryan Chambers
|Louis Gossett, Jr.
|Detective Hicks
|Paula Jai Parker
|Monica Wilson
|Roger Guenveur Smith
|Kevin Parker
