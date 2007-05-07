2007

Cover

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 7th, 2007

Studio

Not Available

When someone is murdered on New Year's Eve, the prime suspect is Valerie Maas, a church-going home-maker whose life unravels when she discovers that her husband of many years has been leading a double life. Her strength of character and faith keep her going as the revelation of her husband's betrayal threatens to destroy all that they have known.

Cast

Razaaq AdotiDutch Mass (as Raz Adoti)
Vivica A. FoxZahara Milton
Leon RobinsonRyan Chambers
Louis Gossett, Jr.Detective Hicks
Paula Jai ParkerMonica Wilson
Roger Guenveur SmithKevin Parker

View Full Cast >

Images