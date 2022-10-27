Chicago hotel clerk Frank Harris dreams of life as a cowboy, and he gets his chance when, jilted by the father of the woman he loves, he joins Tom Reece and his cattle-driving outfit. Soon, though, the tenderfoot finds out life on the range is neither what he expected nor what he's been looking for...
|Jack Lemmon
|Frank Harris
|Anna Kashfi
|Maria Vidal / Arriega
|Brian Donlevy
|Doc Bender, Trailhand
|Dick York
|Charlie, Trailhand
|Víctor Manuel Mendoza
|Paco Mendoza, Ramrod
|Richard Jaeckel
|Paul Curtis
