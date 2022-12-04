Coyote Ragtime Show

Not Available

In an alternate galaxy, there's an outlaw named Mister who's 10 days from his prison release. He escapes from prison with the help of his comrades Bishop and Katana. As they seek out to find Franka, who's been left under Mister's care by her dead father. On a journey to find Franka's father's treasure. Throughout the series, Mister is being tracked down by 2 federal investigators: Angelica and Chelsea . And Madame Marciano's Twelve Sisters, an android assassins of the Criminal Guild.