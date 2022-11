Not Available

Paul Dixon (Dermot Walsh) is a fiercely competitive racing driver whose meteoric career is cut short after he is paralyzed in a collision. Ann, Paul's conflicted, estranged wife (Wendy Williams), tries to help her husband overcome his self-pity to become productive once again. Paul's perception of himself as a cripple is challenged by his new friend, a former dancer (Anton Rodgers), who urges Paul to strive for rehabilitation and new goals. [Netflix]