Not Available

Crash Point: Berlin

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pixomondo

After a mid-air collision, an uncontrollable passenger plane with 90 souls on board speeds through the skies over Germany. The impact point for the inevitable plane crash is easily calculated: the center of Berlin. Now the race is on to prevent the catastrophe. Will the plane have to be shot down by fighter pilots?

Cast

Maximilian von PufendorfNiclas Sedlaczek
Hannes JaenickeRalf Moldau
Bernadette HeerwagenNina
Devid StriesowLars Jensen
Horst SachtlebenHeinz Peucker
Petra KellingElisabeth Peucker

View Full Cast >

Images