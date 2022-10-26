Crash Point: Berlin

After a mid-air collision, an uncontrollable passenger plane with 90 souls on board speeds through the skies over Germany. The impact point for the inevitable plane crash is easily calculated: the center of Berlin. Now the race is on to prevent the catastrophe. Will the plane have to be shot down by fighter pilots?
|Maximilian von Pufendorf
|Niclas Sedlaczek
|Hannes Jaenicke
|Ralf Moldau
|Bernadette Heerwagen
|Nina
|Devid Striesow
|Lars Jensen
|Horst Sachtleben
|Heinz Peucker
|Petra Kelling
|Elisabeth Peucker
View Full Cast >