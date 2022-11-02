1955

Crashout

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 28th, 1955

Studio

Standard Productions

Convict Van Duff engineers a large-scale prison break; the six survivors hide out in a forgotten mine working near the prison, then set out on a long, dangerous journey by foot, car, train and truck to retrieve Duff's bank loot. En route, as they touch the lives of "regular folks," each has his own rendezvous with destiny.

Cast

Arthur KennedyJoe Quinn
Luther AdlerPete Mendoza
William TalmanLuther Remsen alias Swanee Rawlins aka Reverend Remington
Gene EvansMaynard 'Monk' Collins
Marshall ThompsonBilly Lang
Beverly MichaelsAlice Mosher

