Convict Van Duff engineers a large-scale prison break; the six survivors hide out in a forgotten mine working near the prison, then set out on a long, dangerous journey by foot, car, train and truck to retrieve Duff's bank loot. En route, as they touch the lives of "regular folks," each has his own rendezvous with destiny.
|Arthur Kennedy
|Joe Quinn
|Luther Adler
|Pete Mendoza
|William Talman
|Luther Remsen alias Swanee Rawlins aka Reverend Remington
|Gene Evans
|Maynard 'Monk' Collins
|Marshall Thompson
|Billy Lang
|Beverly Michaels
|Alice Mosher
View Full Cast >