2012

Crawlspace

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 16th, 2012

Studio

MakerFilms

A group of elite soldiers sent to infiltrate and extract the lead science team from Pine Gap, Australia's top secret underground military compound, after it comes under attack from unknown forces. The mission is compromised when they encounter a young woman with no memory of who she is or how she came to be there. As they try to escape, the group quickly discovers all is not as it seems and the facility has become a testing ground for something far more sinister.

Cast

Eddie BarooFourpack
Justin BatchelorSinister Man
Nicholas BellCaesar
John BrumptonElvis
Ditch DaveyRomeo
Leslie SimpsonJohn McKinny

View Full Cast >

Images