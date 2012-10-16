Crawlspace

A group of elite soldiers sent to infiltrate and extract the lead science team from Pine Gap, Australia's top secret underground military compound, after it comes under attack from unknown forces. The mission is compromised when they encounter a young woman with no memory of who she is or how she came to be there. As they try to escape, the group quickly discovers all is not as it seems and the facility has become a testing ground for something far more sinister.
|Eddie Baroo
|Fourpack
|Justin Batchelor
|Sinister Man
|Nicholas Bell
|Caesar
|John Brumpton
|Elvis
|Ditch Davey
|Romeo
|Leslie Simpson
|John McKinny
