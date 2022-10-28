Not Available

Crayon Shin-chan: The Storm Called The Jungle

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shin-Ei Animation

The Nohara family is on a cruise heading towards a tropical island when suddenly the ship is invaded by a large group of monkeys. The simians capture all adults and take them to a nearby isle while leaving all children behind. It is up to Shin-chan and his friends to find and save the grown-ups.

Cast

Miki NarahashiMisae Nohara (voice)
Keiji FujiwaraHiroshi Nohara (voice)
Satomi KōrogiHimawari Nohara (voice)
Mari MashibaToru Kazama / Shiro
Tesshō GendaAction Kamen / Gotaro Go
Akio ÔtsukaParadise King

