Crazy Eights

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Six people are brought together at the funeral of a childhood friend. While settling the estate, they discover a map, which leads them on a search for a time capsule. What they discover reawakens childhood traumas and leads them on a journey through their abandoned childhood home: a home with a terrible secret and a mysterious dead girl who will lead them to their strange fates.

Cast

George NewbernFather Lyle Dey
Traci LordsGina Conte
Dan DeLucaWayne Morrison
Frank WhaleyBrent Sykes
Gabrielle AnwarBeth Patterson
Michael GabelDr. Pike

