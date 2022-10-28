Crazy Eights

Six people are brought together at the funeral of a childhood friend. While settling the estate, they discover a map, which leads them on a search for a time capsule. What they discover reawakens childhood traumas and leads them on a journey through their abandoned childhood home: a home with a terrible secret and a mysterious dead girl who will lead them to their strange fates.
|George Newbern
|Father Lyle Dey
|Traci Lords
|Gina Conte
|Dan DeLuca
|Wayne Morrison
|Frank Whaley
|Brent Sykes
|Gabrielle Anwar
|Beth Patterson
|Michael Gabel
|Dr. Pike
