1957

Crazy in the Noodle

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 10th, 1957

Studio

Pierre Cousin, a depressive compositor, wants to die. After five vain attempts at committing suicide, he decides to hire professional hit men to do the job on him. But as he's waiting for death, he accidentally saves a suicidal young woman's life... and falls in love. Having suddenly found a reason to live, he now fears the killers he himself hired. Is there still time to call off his contract?

Cast

Noëlle AdamCaroline Clément
Jacques JouanneauAmédée
Jean-Pierre CasselUn journaliste (uncredited)
Louis de FunèsPierre Cousin

Images