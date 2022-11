Not Available

The aptly named actor, comedian and playwright Crazy Mohan stars in this film version of his farcical play of the same name. Set in a saloon, the action centers on "Bet" Padmanabhan (Mohan), who challenges a patron (Madhu Balaji) to win the heart of Janaki (Madhumathi) -- Padmanabhan's eccentric daughter. But because she has her hopes pinned on marrying someone with a physical disability, Janaki's would-be suitor is forced to feign blindness.