Creating the World of Harry Potter, Part 8: Growing Up

By the time the final film wrapped, the young stars of Harry Potter had spent nearly half their lives on set. In Growing Up, new and vintage interviews show how the actors have grown over the course of the series, while behind-the-scenes footage gives an exclusive look at their lives. Watch how their ideas of acting, fame, their characters and themselves have changed. Finally, say farewell to the series with Daniel Radcliffe as he delivers an emotionally charged speech to the cast and crew.