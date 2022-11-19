Creedence Clearwater Revival: Music in Review

Not Available

Creedence Clearwater Revival (often abbreviated CCR) was an American rock band that gained popularity in the late 1960s and early 1970s with a number of successful singles drawn from various albums. Incredibly there has never been a DVD release featuring Creedence Clearwater Revival... until now. This is the definitive review of the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival. Featuring an in-depth retrospective with bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug "Cosmo" Clifford who revisit every Clearwater album to reassess the music and its impact. This powerful film draws extensively on rare concert footage and television performances from the archives, with archive interviews with John Fogerty and rest of the band, making this the most comprehensive ever review of the work of an American legend. Featuring tracks "Proud Mary", "Down on the Corner", "Bad Moon Rising", "Fortunate Son", "Suzie Q", "I Heard It Through The Grapevine", "The Midnight Special" and many more.