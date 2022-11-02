Not Available

Creepies

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Maverick Entertainment Group

Deadly spiders are accidentally unleashed from a top-secret military installation. Army specialists and Tanks are called in to exterminate the deadly predators, but the outbreak is worse than expected. Weapons of mass destruction have little or no effect on the venomous spiders. Civilians are strangled with spider webs and eaten alive. The Military in a desperate effort to eradicate the killer spiders, decide to demolish the entire city.

Cast

Ron JeremyOfficer Spudic
Garrett ClancySgt. Clancy
Savvy BrownMs. Ray (as Savanah Brown)
Joe MylesPvt. Flyswatter
Mitch TolesThe Paramedic

