1987

Creepshow 2

  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1987

Studio

New World Pictures

EC Comics-inspired weirdness returns with three tales. In the first, a wooden statue of a Native American comes to life...to exact vengeance on the murderer of his elderly owners. In the second, four teens are stranded on a raft on a lake with a blob that is hungry. And in the third, a hit and run woman is terrorized by the hitchhiker she accidentally killed...or did she really kill him?

Cast

Dorothy LamourMartha Spruce
Lois ChilesAnnie Lansing
Tom SaviniThe Creep
Tom WrightThe Hitchhiker
Holt McCallanySam Whitemoon
Don HarveyAndy Cavanaugh

View Full Cast >

Images