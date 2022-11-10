Creepshow 2

EC Comics-inspired weirdness returns with three tales. In the first, a wooden statue of a Native American comes to life...to exact vengeance on the murderer of his elderly owners. In the second, four teens are stranded on a raft on a lake with a blob that is hungry. And in the third, a hit and run woman is terrorized by the hitchhiker she accidentally killed...or did she really kill him?
|Dorothy Lamour
|Martha Spruce
|Lois Chiles
|Annie Lansing
|Tom Savini
|The Creep
|Tom Wright
|The Hitchhiker
|Holt McCallany
|Sam Whitemoon
|Don Harvey
|Andy Cavanaugh
