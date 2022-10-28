1972

Crescendo

  • Horror
  • Thriller

November 28th, 1972

Hammer Film Productions

An innocent project transforms into a perilous nightmare when researcher Susan Roberts arrives in France in search of information on a deceased composer. She contacts his widow whose mental deterioration, precipitated by the death of her husband, manifests itself in psychotic dementia. The young woman's arrival triggers an obsessive desire to marry her crippled son to Susan, ensuring by this union that the genius of the father will be passed on to future generations.

Cast

James OlsonGeorges Ryman / Jacques Ryman
Joss AcklandCarter
Margaretta ScottDanielle Ryman
Jane LapotaireLillianne
Kirsten LindholmCatherine
Stefanie PowersSusan Roberts

