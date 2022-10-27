1976

Cria Cuervos

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 19th, 1976

Studio

Elías Querejeta Producciones Cinematográficas S.L.

In Madrid, the orphan sisters Irene, Ana and Maite are raised by their austere aunt Paulina together with their mute and crippled grandmother after the death of their mother and their military father Anselmo. Ana is a melancholic girl, fascinated by death, after seeing her mother having a painful death and her father dead in bed.

Cast

Mónica RandallPaulina, la tante
Florinda ChicoRosa, la bonne
Ana TorrentAna à 8 ans
Conchita PérezIrène, l'aînée
Mayte SánchezMaïté, 5 ans, la cadette
Héctor AlterioAnselmo, le père des trois filles

