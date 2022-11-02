Not Available

Crimen para recién casados

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

AS Films

Antonio and Elisa, a newlywed couple go to the Costa Brava to spend their honeymoon. Antonio, a journalist of events, is obsessed with the idea of ​​discovering a major crime. His wish will come true when they reach the place: Rivero, a jeweler from Barcelona, who had gone to the same hotel on the Costa Brava, is mysteriously murdered.

Cast

Fernando Fernán GómezAntonio Menéndez
Concha VelascoElisa Sáenz de Mendoza
José CalvoOficial naval
Agustín GonzálezEmilio
Manolo Gómez BurVigilante
José María Tasso(as Jose Tasso)

