Crimen para recién casados

Antonio and Elisa, a newlywed couple go to the Costa Brava to spend their honeymoon. Antonio, a journalist of events, is obsessed with the idea of discovering a major crime. His wish will come true when they reach the place: Rivero, a jeweler from Barcelona, who had gone to the same hotel on the Costa Brava, is mysteriously murdered.
|Fernando Fernán Gómez
|Antonio Menéndez
|Concha Velasco
|Elisa Sáenz de Mendoza
|José Calvo
|Oficial naval
|Agustín González
|Emilio
|Manolo Gómez Bur
|Vigilante
|José María Tasso
|(as Jose Tasso)
