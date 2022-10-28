Critical Condition

Eddie is a con artist. But this time he's framed and comes before a judge. By claiming insanity, he hopes to get off the hook. He manages end up in a hospital for a mental examination. That night, a storm breaks out over New York, and the electricity to the hospital is broken. In the ensuing chaos that follows, Eddie is taken for a doctor. Suddenly he is in charge of a whole hospital!
|Richard Pryor
|Eddie Lenahan/Dr. Kevin Slattery
|Rachel Ticotin
|Rachel Atwood
|Rubén Blades
|Louis
|Maria Cardinale
|Herself
|Joe Mantegna
|Arthur Chambers
|Bob Dishy
|Dr. Foster
View Full Cast >