1987

Critical Condition

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 15th, 1987

Studio

Paramount

Eddie is a con artist. But this time he's framed and comes before a judge. By claiming insanity, he hopes to get off the hook. He manages end up in a hospital for a mental examination. That night, a storm breaks out over New York, and the electricity to the hospital is broken. In the ensuing chaos that follows, Eddie is taken for a doctor. Suddenly he is in charge of a whole hospital!

Cast

Richard PryorEddie Lenahan/Dr. Kevin Slattery
Rachel TicotinRachel Atwood
Rubén BladesLouis
Maria CardinaleHerself
Joe MantegnaArthur Chambers
Bob DishyDr. Foster

