1986

Crocodile Dundee

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 26th, 1986

Studio

Paramount

When a New York reporter plucks crocodile hunter Dundee from the Australian Outback for a visit to the Big Apple, it's a clash of cultures and a recipe for good-natured comedy as naïve Dundee negotiates the concrete jungle. Dundee proves that his instincts are quite useful in the city and adeptly handles everything from wily muggers to high-society snoots without breaking a sweat.

Cast

Paul HoganMichael J. 'Crocodile' Dundee
Linda KozlowskiSue Charlton
John MeillonWalter Reilly
David GulpililNeville Bell
Michael LombardSam Charlton
Ritchie SingerCon

