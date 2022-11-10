When a New York reporter plucks crocodile hunter Dundee from the Australian Outback for a visit to the Big Apple, it's a clash of cultures and a recipe for good-natured comedy as naïve Dundee negotiates the concrete jungle. Dundee proves that his instincts are quite useful in the city and adeptly handles everything from wily muggers to high-society snoots without breaking a sweat.
|Paul Hogan
|Michael J. 'Crocodile' Dundee
|Linda Kozlowski
|Sue Charlton
|John Meillon
|Walter Reilly
|David Gulpilil
|Neville Bell
|Michael Lombard
|Sam Charlton
|Ritchie Singer
|Con
