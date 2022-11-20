Crosby, Stills & Nash: Long Time Comin'

Not Available

This is a fine video from CSN. Lots of old, rare footage. Old clips of Neil Young. Covers the very beginning of the band all the way through 1988: Crosby, Stills, & Nash join forces for their first live performance video in over 2 decades! Filmed during their 2012 tour, CSN 2012 includes many of the trio's classic hits, some new and unreleased songs, and a rare performance of "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes." The disc also includes 'A Conversation with David, Stephen and Graham,' plus interviews with their band and crew. A must-have for any CSN fan.