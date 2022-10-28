Not Available

Cross Current

  • Crime
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Producciones Cinematográficas Orfeo

A speed-boat racer suffers amnesia after an boating accident and goes to his isolated villa to recuperate. His relationship with his wife is troubled, so he starts an affair (sort of) with the another woman, which results in one of the three of them being shot. But there are several more twists--and more murders--to come.

Cast

Philippe LeroyMarco Breda
Elga AndersenMonica Breda
Ivan RassimovBurt
Franco ResselTommy Brown
Julio PeñaInspector Baldini
Franco FantasiaProfessor Mauri

