Cross of Iron

A squad of German soldiers fighting on the Eastern Front during WWII led by a battle-hardened officer fight to survive Soviet attacks and dogmatic commanders in a chaotic and lethal environment in this sympathetic portrayal of another side of the war not commonly portrayed in Hollywood film.
|James Coburn
|Unteroffizier / Feldwebel Rolf Steiner
|Maximilian Schell
|Hauptmann Stransky
|James Mason
|Oberst Brandt
|David Warner
|Hauptmann Kiesel
|Klaus Löwitsch
|Unteroffizier Krüger
|Vadim Glowna
|Pvt. Kem
