1988

Crossing Delancey

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

September 15th, 1988

Warner Bros. Pictures

Isabelle's life revolves around the New York bookshop she works in and the intellectual friends of both sexes she meets there. Her grandmother remains less than impressed and decides to hire a good old-fashioned Jewish matchmaker to help Isabelle's love-life along. Enter pickle-maker Sam who immediately takes to Isabelle. She however is irritated by the whole business, at least to start with.

Cast

Peter RiegertSam Posner
Jeroen KrabbéAnton Maes
Sylvia MilesHannah Mandelbaum
George MartinLionel
John Bedford LloydNick
David Hyde PierceMark (as David Pierce)

