2009

Crossing Over

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 26th, 2009

Studio

Movie Prose

Immigrants from around the world enter Los Angeles every day, with hopeful visions of a better life, but little notion of what that life may cost. Their desperate scenarios test the humanity of immigration enforcement officers. In Crossing Over, writer-director Wayne Kramer explores the allure of the American dream, and the reality that immigrants find – and create -- in 21st century L.A.

Cast

Ray LiottaCole Frankel
Ashley JuddDenise Frankel
Jim SturgessGavin Kossef
Cliff CurtisHamid Baraheri
Alice BragaMireya Sanchez
Alice EveClaire Shepard

Images