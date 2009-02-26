Immigrants from around the world enter Los Angeles every day, with hopeful visions of a better life, but little notion of what that life may cost. Their desperate scenarios test the humanity of immigration enforcement officers. In Crossing Over, writer-director Wayne Kramer explores the allure of the American dream, and the reality that immigrants find – and create -- in 21st century L.A.
|Ray Liotta
|Cole Frankel
|Ashley Judd
|Denise Frankel
|Jim Sturgess
|Gavin Kossef
|Cliff Curtis
|Hamid Baraheri
|Alice Braga
|Mireya Sanchez
|Alice Eve
|Claire Shepard
