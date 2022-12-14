Not Available

Crows Zero II

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Happinet Pictures

Genji and his victorious G.P.S. alliance find themselves facing down a new challenge by the students of Hosen Academy, feared by everyone as 'The Army of Killers.' The two schools, in fact, have a history of bad blood between them. And the simmering embers of hatred are about to flare up again, burning away any last remnants of the truce they had so rigorously observed until now.

Cast

Shun OguriGenji Takaya
Takayuki YamadaTamao Serizawa
Kenta KiritaniTokio Tatsukawa
Meisa KurokiLuca Aizawa
Kyôsuke YabeKen Katagiri
Sousuke TakaokaShun Izaki

View Full Cast >

Images