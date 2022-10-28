Cruel Passion

Justine is a nubile young virgin cast out of a French orphanage and thrust into a depraved world of prostitution, predatory lesbians, a fugitive murderess, bondage, branding, and one supremely sadistic monk. It's a twisted tale of strange desires, perverse pleasures and the ultimate corruption of innocence as told by the Marquis de Sade.
|Lydia Lisle
|Juliette
|Martin Potter
|Lord Carlisle
|Katherine Kath
|Mme Laronde
|Hope Jackman
|Mrs. Bonny
|Barry McGinn
|George
|Maggie Petersen
|Mother Superior
