1976

Cruel Passion

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1976

Studio

Not Available

Justine is a nubile young virgin cast out of a French orphanage and thrust into a depraved world of prostitution, predatory lesbians, a fugitive murderess, bondage, branding, and one supremely sadistic monk. It's a twisted tale of strange desires, perverse pleasures and the ultimate corruption of innocence as told by the Marquis de Sade.

Cast

Lydia LisleJuliette
Martin PotterLord Carlisle
Katherine KathMme Laronde
Hope JackmanMrs. Bonny
Barry McGinnGeorge
Maggie PetersenMother Superior

Images