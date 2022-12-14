1980

Cruising

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 5th, 1980

Studio

CiP - Europaische Treuhand AG

A serial killer brutally slays and dismembers several gay men in New York's S/M and leather districts. The young police officer Steve Burns is sent undercover onto the streets as decoy for the murderer. Working almost completely isolated from his department, he has to learn and practice the complex rules and signals of this little society.

Cast

Al PacinoSteve Burns
Karen AllenNancy Gates
Paul SorvinoCapt. Edelson
Richard CoxStuart Richards
Don ScardinoTed Bailey
Joe SpinellPatrolman DiSimone

