A serial killer brutally slays and dismembers several gay men in New York's S/M and leather districts. The young police officer Steve Burns is sent undercover onto the streets as decoy for the murderer. Working almost completely isolated from his department, he has to learn and practice the complex rules and signals of this little society.
|Al Pacino
|Steve Burns
|Karen Allen
|Nancy Gates
|Paul Sorvino
|Capt. Edelson
|Richard Cox
|Stuart Richards
|Don Scardino
|Ted Bailey
|Joe Spinell
|Patrolman DiSimone
