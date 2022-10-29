Not Available

The film Crustaceans treats itself like an impressionist picture or a Japanese Haiku. Crustaceans is a matter of reflection on an instance in life with the social-economical crisis as a landscape. The heartbreak in times of crisis. The film was filmed as demonstrations in the streets against crisis and social welfare cuts took place. For two years, it filmed street demonstrations and incorporated actors in the social landscape. The result, is a film in which the collective and the intimate come together. Both the characters and the people in the street, like identical crustaceans, take to the street to express their shame and rage for what is happening and try to find a solution. A time of anxiety, uncertainty and protest that conforms the landscape in which the characters, such as crustaceans hide their wounds under their hard shell is seen.