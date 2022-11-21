Crusty Demons: Night Of World Records

Not Available

The first Crusty movie of its kind, check out the behind the scenes action as the world's best long distance jumping riders prepared for the greatest night to date in Crusty Demons extreme sports history. On one outrageous spring night in May, Crusty riders set an unprecedented 6 world records including crushing the World Long Distance Record and landing space in the Guinness Book of World Records! The thrills of the night unfold as first Larry Linkogle and then Trigger Gumm break the World Long Distance Record, flying twice the distance ever jumped by Evil Knievel. You'll go inside the intense training at the Crusty Compound in California one year before the big night and follow the riders as they prepare to break the most dangerous records in World Sport.