1995

Crying Freeman

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 12th, 1995

Studio

August Entertainment

A lethal assassin for a secret Chinese organisation, who sheds tears of regret each time he kills, is seen swiftly and mercilessly executing three Yakuza gangsters by a beautiful artist. She is captivated by the grace of his kill and later falls in love with him. An intense power struggle for the leadership of the Yakuza Clans ensues as they seek vengeance for the death of their leader.

Cast

Julie CondraEmu O'Hara
Rae Dawn ChongDet. Forge
Byron MannKoh
Masaya KatoRyuji Hanada
Kevan OhtsjiTakeshi Shimazaki
MakoShido Shimazaki

View Full Cast >

Images