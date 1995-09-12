Crying Freeman

A lethal assassin for a secret Chinese organisation, who sheds tears of regret each time he kills, is seen swiftly and mercilessly executing three Yakuza gangsters by a beautiful artist. She is captivated by the grace of his kill and later falls in love with him. An intense power struggle for the leadership of the Yakuza Clans ensues as they seek vengeance for the death of their leader.
|Julie Condra
|Emu O'Hara
|Rae Dawn Chong
|Det. Forge
|Byron Mann
|Koh
|Masaya Kato
|Ryuji Hanada
|Kevan Ohtsji
|Takeshi Shimazaki
|Mako
|Shido Shimazaki
