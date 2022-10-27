Not Available

Crypt of the Vampire

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hispamer Films

Count Karnstein sends for a doctor to help his sick daughter Laura. Her nurse believes she is possessed by the spirit of a dead ancestor;Carmilla. A young woman becomes intrigued by the mysterious deaths surrounding Laura after a carriage accident outside the castle forces her to stay. They become close friends until Laura becomes convinced the spirit of Carmilla is forcing her to kill.

Cast

Adriana AmbesiLaura Karnstein
Ursula DavisLjuba
José CamposFriedrich Klauss
Véra ValmontAnnette
Carla CalòLjuba's Mother (as Cicely Clayton)
José VillasanteCedric

