CUAK, which roughly translates to 'cold feet', follows the story of Adam on the verge of getting married and having second thoughts as he goes through the events that lead up to this moment - how they first met, the in-laws and best friends and making tough decisions such as converting ones religion to get married. The film is uniquely told by 5 directors who each direct each of these events as segments of the film, combining together to make one full narrative in a variety of different styles - ranging from drama and comedy to noir and mockumentary - making CUAK a truly Malaysian movie with themes that resonate with a universal audience regardless of race or religion.