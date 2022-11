Not Available

This documentary follows 76-year-old nomadic musician Miguel Del Morales during his travels throughout Cuba, Guantanamo and Trinidad. Amid his journey, he meets up with some long-lost friends and makes brand-new ones. This engaging film was shot with just one hand-held camera and was a Director's Fortnight feature at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival. French filmmaker Karim Dridi directs and co-writes.